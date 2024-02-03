KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.78. The stock had a trading volume of 549,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,462. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $169.74 and a one year high of $249.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.78 and a 200-day moving average of $237.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

