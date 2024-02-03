KLR Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,666 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,666 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,547 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,921,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSD traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $187.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,311. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.99. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $202.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $457,283. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

