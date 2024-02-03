KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 33 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,335,000 after buying an additional 66,422 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,968,000 after buying an additional 46,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TYL traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $430.86. 201,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,147. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.06 and a 1 year high of $451.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $417.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total value of $4,148,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,205.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total transaction of $4,148,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,205.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,112 shares of company stock worth $20,742,904. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.