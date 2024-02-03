Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,068,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,410 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $24,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 33,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

DFEM traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,543. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

