iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stake Lifted by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,136,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,895 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises about 3.4% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.56% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $16,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,799,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,581. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $20.56.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.