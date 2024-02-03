Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after acquiring an additional 49,717 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VBK stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.21. 588,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $246.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.07.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

