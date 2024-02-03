Total Wealth Planning LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $70.90. 639,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,804. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.08. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.