Total Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,433 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 548,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 198,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,860,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,657 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 427,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,135. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.16.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

