Total Wealth Planning LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,499 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises 0.9% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Nwam LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 261,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,914. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

