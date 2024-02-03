Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 2,095 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Total Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.00. 7,820,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,678,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2119 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.