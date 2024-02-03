Total Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 2,049 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 81,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 153,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,024. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.5914 per share. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

