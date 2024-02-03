Heartland Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,503 shares during the period. Qorvo comprises 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Qorvo worth $16,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Qorvo by 75.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $2.16 on Friday, reaching $103.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,300. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.06. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.90. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $114.97.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

