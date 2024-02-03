Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.58% of Northwest Pipe worth $13,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 1,429.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 268.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 127.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 52,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,629. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $302.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $40.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.24). Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Research Report on NWPX

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.