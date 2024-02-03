Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $16.30 Million Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139,656 shares during the period. Flowserve makes up about 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Flowserve worth $16,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Flowserve by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE:FLS traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $40.98. 943,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

