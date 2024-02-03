Heartland Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,428 shares during the quarter. Ingredion accounts for 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $15,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.22. 391,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,431. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.86.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

