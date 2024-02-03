Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 40,595 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 569,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,595 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $14,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 575.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,362 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,577,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,815,000 after buying an additional 1,710,552 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

RDN stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

