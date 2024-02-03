Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,361 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of HealthStream worth $14,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,816,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 5.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,004,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after buying an additional 53,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 9.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after buying an additional 66,361 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Stock Down 1.9 %

HSTM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.43. 43,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,272. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.30 million, a PE ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HealthStream

HealthStream Profile

(Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.