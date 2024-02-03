Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,361 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of HealthStream worth $14,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,816,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 5.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,004,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after buying an additional 53,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 9.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after buying an additional 66,361 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HealthStream Stock Down 1.9 %
HSTM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.43. 43,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,272. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.30 million, a PE ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HealthStream
HealthStream Profile
HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.
