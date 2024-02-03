Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 30,703 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,703 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of BWX Technologies worth $11,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

NYSE BWXT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.21. 381,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,065. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

