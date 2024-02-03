250,328 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 250,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,639,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Tyson Foods as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,374,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,376,000 after purchasing an additional 305,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,463,000 after purchasing an additional 65,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.36. 4,093,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,590. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $65.31.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -103.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

