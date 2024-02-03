FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122,182 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $13,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 4.7% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in FirstEnergy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:FE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,897,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,519. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FE. KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

