Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 509 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 666.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,344,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,117,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APAM. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE APAM traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.82. The company had a trading volume of 798,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.84% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.28%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

