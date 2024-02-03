Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Royal Gold worth $12,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 9.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD traded down $3.00 on Friday, reaching $113.99. The company had a trading volume of 257,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,638. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $147.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.91.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGLD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.88.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

