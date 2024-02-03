Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) is Heartland Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26,253 shares during the quarter. Haemonetics accounts for 1.4% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $24,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAE stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.32. 369,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,504. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $74.13 and a 1-year high of $95.26. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $318.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAE. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

