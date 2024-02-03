Newport Trust Company LLC Purchases 11,806 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $26,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Belden by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Belden by 153.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $216,820.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BDC stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.20. 202,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,125. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Belden had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $626.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Fox Advisors downgraded Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

