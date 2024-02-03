Newport Trust Company LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Newport Trust Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 622,537 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC owned about 1.64% of Triumph Group worth $9,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 112.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 1,980.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 728,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,122. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

