Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Acquired by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC raised its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,173,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Unisys by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 122,207 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the second quarter worth $70,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Unisys by 9.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 142,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 2.5% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Unisys during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unisys Price Performance

NYSE UIS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.68. 472,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

About Unisys

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.31. Unisys had a negative net margin of 12.75% and a positive return on equity of 271.44%. The firm had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Unisys Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

