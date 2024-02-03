Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,618 shares during the period. Encompass Health comprises about 1.1% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of Encompass Health worth $20,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 88.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.28. 482,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average of $67.33. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

