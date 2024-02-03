Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $46.84 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares makes up 2.6% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 1.58% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $46,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,906,000 after buying an additional 39,338 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after purchasing an additional 762,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after purchasing an additional 158,815 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,291,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.26. 500,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,295. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $69.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average is $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $332,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $107,012.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,929.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $332,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,811,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,066 shares of company stock valued at $860,736 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

