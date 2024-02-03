Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $18.11 Million Stock Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,917 shares during the quarter. Comstock Resources comprises approximately 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.53% of Comstock Resources worth $18,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Johnson Rice downgraded Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

CRK stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. 2,902,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,677. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

