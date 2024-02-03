405,915 Shares in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Bought by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 405,915 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $20,170,000. Newport Trust Company LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Bank of Hawaii as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BOH traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,563. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $79.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.47%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

