Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 78,508 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,508 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises 1.5% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.49% of Mohawk Industries worth $26,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.93. 921,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,598. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $127.52. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.72.

MHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,779 shares of company stock worth $2,699,406. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

