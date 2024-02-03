British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,315,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,525 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC owned 0.16% of British American Tobacco worth $104,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,156 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $22,498,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 121.1% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 642,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,321,000 after acquiring an additional 351,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,558,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $38.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

