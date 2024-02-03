The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Position Cut by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC lowered its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,987,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,078 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up 0.7% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC owned about 0.99% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $211,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 124,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.32. 4,469,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,084. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $8,215,026.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,049 shares of company stock worth $26,629,540. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

