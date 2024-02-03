Newport Trust Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Newport Trust Company LLC cut its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,445,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144,085 shares during the quarter. NiSource accounts for approximately 0.5% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $159,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in NiSource by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. StockNews.com downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

NiSource Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,419,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 67.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

