Newport Trust Company LLC Lowers Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Newport Trust Company LLC cut its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,093,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up 0.9% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Newport Trust Company LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Capital One Financial worth $300,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $874,947,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $151,073,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,293. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,756 shares of company stock worth $11,293,736. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

