Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Position Reduced by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,954,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,853 shares during the quarter. Dillard’s comprises approximately 5.0% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Newport Trust Company LLC owned 30.17% of Dillard’s worth $1,638,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDS. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 7.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $391.56. 60,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,449. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $384.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.96. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $272.58 and a one year high of $417.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $2.26. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

