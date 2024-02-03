Boston Partners Sells 123,091 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,091 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.64% of Builders FirstSource worth $97,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $1,243,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $4,459,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.53.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $180.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.14 and its 200 day moving average is $141.39. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.69 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

