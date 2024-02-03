Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Diageo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $149.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Diageo

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.