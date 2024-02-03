Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,203 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,458,949,000 after purchasing an additional 291,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,920,175,000 after acquiring an additional 307,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,143,000 after acquiring an additional 120,978 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,163,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,957,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.17. 1,934,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,940. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.63 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.82 and its 200-day moving average is $279.98.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

