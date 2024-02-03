Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises 2.1% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,801,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock traded up $4.67 on Friday, hitting $390.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $402.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile



Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

