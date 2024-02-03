W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger comprises 2.0% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $11,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $49.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $972.54. 597,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,267. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $625.97 and a twelve month high of $978.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $836.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $764.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

