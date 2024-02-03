Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $16.43 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,532 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises 2.9% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Devon Energy worth $16,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Devon Energy by 21.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $15,068,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Devon Energy by 548.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after acquiring an additional 710,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 224.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 104,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,951,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,230,247. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $64.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVN. Raymond James decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

