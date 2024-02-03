Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $7.91 Million Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.11% of WESCO International worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 403.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WESCO International from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

WESCO International Price Performance

WESCO International stock opened at $184.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.28. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.90 and a 52 week high of $185.73.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.64. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total transaction of $2,003,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

