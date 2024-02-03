Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,866 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.15% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 370,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 40,353 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 59,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $28,249,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 330,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 99,020 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MGY opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGY. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

