Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,771 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.24% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $13,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REYN. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,300.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 396,413 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,006.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 295,584 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,253 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $4,380,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,805,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,139,000 after purchasing an additional 155,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on REYN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ REYN opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $30.54.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.38 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 71.88%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

