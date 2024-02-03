Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys Shares of 478,289 Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 478,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth approximately $990,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $3,249,000.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,118,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,801,205.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119.

Liberty Live Group Stock Down 3.0 %

About Liberty Live Group

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

