Keystone Financial Services Sells 333 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Keystone Financial Services reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $143.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.06 and a 200 day moving average of $135.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

