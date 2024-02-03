RiverPark Advisors LLC Takes Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 189 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Saia by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,515,000 after acquiring an additional 136,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Saia by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,105,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,662,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Saia by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Saia by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 761,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,711,000 after acquiring an additional 39,141 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Saia from $425.00 to $484.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.39.

Saia Stock Up 14.3 %

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $67.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $534.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,317. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $432.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.34. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $244.69 and a one year high of $535.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Stories

