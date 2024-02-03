Amalgamated Bank Sells 14,442 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,442 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $219.49 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.38 and a 200 day moving average of $213.48. The firm has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

