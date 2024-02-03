Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 217 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.73.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $510.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $300.86 and a fifty-two week high of $514.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

